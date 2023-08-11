Hawaii fires 'largest natural disaster' in state history

STORY: The damage and destruction will take many years and billions of dollars to rebuild, Hawaiian officials said on Thursday.

As many as 1,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, Green told a news conference.

The wildfires caught the island of Maui off guard after at least three major fires broke out on Tuesday (August 8), cutting off the western side of the island.

Search and rescue efforts continue, and thousands of people have fled into emergency shelters or left the island.