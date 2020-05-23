Having a Ball: Dogs Delight After Owner Orders Hundreds of Used Tennis Balls For Them to Enjoy

A dog owner in Summerville, South Carolina decided to treat her pooches to a tennis ball extravaganza when she noticed you can buy 400 used tennis balls on eBay.

When Marissa Ferguson-Berg received the shipment and let her dogs loose with 200 of the tennis balls, they could hardly contain their excitement

In the video, Ferguson-Berg said her dog Thor “knows what’s in this box so he is opening it” as the dog tried to tear through the box with its teeth.

Ferguson-Berg intervened and cut the box open, letting a stream of balls pour out ensuring the dogs had a great old time. Credit: Marissa Ferguson-Berg via Storyful