Haverhill police arrest suspect in alleged attempted abduction
A 55-year-old man has been arrested after police said he attempted to abduct a juvenile at gunpoint last Wednesday.
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim.
Here’s what we know.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
Their vehicle burst into flames while they were trapped inside, police say.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested two men in the last week connected to over five tons of garbage illegally dumped on the side of the road.
A 35-year-old was arrested on charges of murder and animal cruelty, officials say.
Last year, a teenager in a small Michigan town killed himself after an online chat turned to demands that he pay money to keep intimate photos secret. The arrests came after the FBI joined with police in Michigan to investigate the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, one thousands of American teenagers targeted in a sharp rise in online “sextortion” cases in recent years.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, many videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Palestinians driving a golf ca
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of Sheriff Deputy Deanna Esmaeel, the mother of 'Sandlot' actor Marty York
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing after a 58-year-old man fell from a downtown hotel window and died.In a report released Friday, Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there is no reason to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death. The report says Toronto police received a call about someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Stre
Two 1-year-old children died after falling or jumping into the swimming pool, police say.
New York Assemblyman Zohran K. Mamdani of Queens said that he had also been arrested and called on Schumer to "publicly support a ceasefire in Gaza."
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a teen boy was struck by a driver while he was allegedly fleeing from a York Regional Police officer.In a news release Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a police officer was patrolling in the parking lot of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan at around 7:30 p.m. when he "observed a teenager behaving suspiciously."When the officer got out of his vehicle to investigate, the teen boy allegedly fled from the officer on foot. The
Shawn Nosworthy organized an ongoing homelessness protest which has seen people living in tents across the street from Confederation Building for nearly two weeks. He received permanent housing Friday, but says it won't completely feel like home until he is reunited with his son, who currently lives in Ontario. (Submitted by Shawn Nosworthy)Four couples living in a tent encampment across the street from Confederation Building in St. John's have moved into permanent housing units, but advocates s
(Reuters) -An Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that targeted them for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, officials and Muslim rights activists said on Sunday. The boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife with a 7-inch (18-cm) serrated blade, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. U.S. President Joe Biden said the boy's family were Palestinian Muslims who "came to America seeking what we all seek - a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace."
Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the 22-year-old was killed by Hamas in the attack on the festival near Kibbutz Re'im. "We are currently a mess, heartbroken," Bouganim said on Instagram. Earlier in the day, Bouganim shared a post, saying the family "received the terrible news." Georgy is the fourth Can
Zoey Felix's short life was filled with turbulence. Zoey's mom was jailed for a drunken car crash with Zoey in the front seat. In September, Zoey and her father moved out, and neighbors believe they began camping in a nearby vacant lot.
Kardashian revealed that she started decorating for Halloween a month early since husband Travis Barker would be away on tour for the first two weeks of October
RCMP in Nova Scotia have issued an emergency alert as they search for a man they believe is armed with a shotgun after he allegedly shot a woman. The alert, sent shortly after 11 p.m. local time, alleges the 52-year-old man shot and injured a woman known to him at a motel on Highway 2 in Brookfield, N.S. The alert was issued for Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Hants and Pictou counties, as well as the Halifax region. The suspect is described as a white man, five feet ten inches tall, 205 po