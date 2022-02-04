'Haven't Moved at All': Woman Stuck for 12.5 Hours on Texas Highway

A woman said she was stuck on Interstate 10 near Kerrville, Texas, for 12.5 hours; the road was rendered “not driveable” by snow and ice, police said.

This footage posted by Cele Gaytan shows trucks and cars at a standstill on I-10.

Gaytan told Storyful she had been stuck in traffic for 12.5 hours and was “literally two exits away from the exit I needed to be at work.”

Problems on the highway started on Thursday. The City of Kerrville Police Department posted on Facebook that they were attending “multiple jackknifed and stuck 18 wheelers on IH 10” on Thursday night. Westbound lanes on the I-10 remained closed on Friday, though the City of Kerrville stated on Facebook that efforts were underway to get traffic moving again. Credit: Cele Gaytan via Storyful