Haven & Florida Giant Dog Rescue | Morning Blend

Carole Middleton was the style pin-up. At her daughter Kate’s wedding to Prince William, back in April 2011, the then 56-year-old mother of the bride set an all-too-perfect template in her made-to-measure pastel coat dress, with a co-ordinating knee-length shift beneath. She looked poised, polished and entirely appropriate. For more than a decade, hers has been the copycat go-to formula – whether it actually suits the wearer or not.