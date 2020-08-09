Hasbro Pulls Trolls Doll From Stores Following Complaints of 'Inappropriate' Button

Toy company Hasbro said it was removing a Trolls doll from store shelves after complaints that a button was inappropriately placed under the doll’s skirt.

The decision was announced after an online petition urged stores to remove the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll from shelves, arguing the doll is "conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.” The petition had gained more than 440,000 signatures by August 9.

Footage streamed to Facebook on August 7 shows Ohio woman Alessandra Greszler demonstrating how the doll’s voice was activated when the button under its skirt was pressed. The video had amassed over 22 million views by August 9.

“You want to know where her button is? In between her legs, all the way back here,” Greszler says in the footage as she demonstrates. “Can you hear it?”

In a statement to Storyful, Hasbro said: "This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase. " Credit: Alessandra Greszler via Storyful