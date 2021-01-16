Harvard students petition to strip degrees from Trump-affiliated alums
Harvard Kennedy School master's student Jon Hartley reacts to the petition on 'The Story'
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees made a pair of big moves on the free agent market, reaching a deal with right-hander Corey Kluber worth $11 million for one year and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year contract to keep AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because each agreement is subject to a successful physical. Kluber, the 2014 and 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner, won 56 games for Cleveland over the 2016-18 seasons, then missed the rest of the 2019 season after he was hit on the right forearm that May 1 by a comebacker off the bat of Miami’s Brian Anderson. He finished 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts. Traded after the season to Texas, Kluber tore a muscle in his right shoulder in his Rangers debut on July 26, finishing his season after one inning. The injury did not require surgery, and he held a workout for scouts on Wednesday. Kluber, who turns 35 on April 10, is a three-time All-Star who is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, the first nine with the Indians. He joins a rotation headed by Gerrit Cole that also includes Deivi García, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and, at some point, Luis Severino when he returns from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27. It is not clear whether the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent. In addition, Domingo Germán is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season. LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. He won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York. LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Yogi Berra will soon be all over — your mail, that is. The New York Yankees great known for his funny malaprops will be featured on a new stamp this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, truly making him a man of letters. A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.” Among his more notable Yogi-isms: “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “when you come to a fork in the road, take it” and “the future ain’t what it used to be.” Born as Lawrence Peter Berra, the Hall of Fame catcher died in 2015 at 90. The preliminary design of Berra’s stamp shows him smiling in catcher's gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes. Author Ursula K. Le Guin and artist Emilio Sanchez also will be portrayed on stamps this year, along with ones depicting a mallard duck, sun science and tap dancing. The issue date for the new stamps will be announced later, and maybe fans will flock to the post office to get Berra’s stamp. Or maybe not. As Yogi famously said about a popular spot: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday Friday. The Vatican delivery followed Francis' meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice and economic inequality. The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honouring the Atlanta native son and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. It will be worn for the first time Monday when the team hosts its annual game on the King national holiday. The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which has “MLK” across the front — instead of “Hawks” or the city name — and Francis' name across the back. The pontiff said “Thank you very much” before blessing the jersey and signing it. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Joel Bitonio's neighbours set off fireworks late Sunday night after the Browns stunned the Steelers in the wild-card game. The loud bangs signified something more for the Pro Bowl guard — a second chance. Cleveland's longest-tenured player, Bitonio was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday after missing last week’s win, and he'll finally make his long-awaited post-season debut Sunday as the Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Stuck watching the Pittsburgh game from home because of the virus, Bitonio felt helpless. But the Browns came through to extend their season and to give the popular Bitonio, scarred from years of losing since coming to Cleveland in 2014, his playoff wish. “It was just really cool to see those guys step up and make plays,” Bitonio said Friday following his first practice in two weeks. "Obviously, I'm pumped to keep playing and ready to get after it this weekend.” After testing positive with COVID-19 — on the same day as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski — Bitonio isolated at home and participated in team meetings last week, but couldn't join his teammates for Cleveland's first post-season appearance since the 2002 season. It was a cruel development for Bitonio. But as he tried to stay calm while watching TV from a chair in his basement, his teammates, many of whom dedicated their performance last week to him, busted out to a jaw-dropping 28-0 lead and then held on 48-37 for Cleveland's first playoff win since 1994. Bitonio said he mostly kept it together, except for the game's first play when Pittsburgh's first snap rocketed over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. The Browns recovered it for a touchdown 14 seconds into the game. “I stood up for that one and made sure we got the recovery,” he said with a laugh. “It was more of a shock thing, like make sure there are no penalties and make sure everything is right.” When the game ended, his neighbours got to work. “They were outside of my house going crazy and lighting off fireworks,” he said. "My wife got some of the footage on video. It was pretty cool. It was just cool how I was kind of part of the celebration in the sense where you do not really get to experience that when you are playing in the games.” Pretty cool. That's how the Browns feel now about Bitonio being back. "Elated for Joel,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on a Zoom call with local writers. “He’s been here his entire career. He has been a leader, consummate teammate, everything that you could really want out of a player. “We were all heartbroken when he wasn’t getting the opportunity to play in his first playoff game, so for us to be able to activate him today and for him to be able to take his place in the starting lineup this weekend against the Chiefs, it really does mean everything.” Bitonio was one of several Browns players and coaches to be sidelined over the past three weeks with the coronavirus. But top cornerback Denzel Ward came back Wednesday, Stefanski on Thursday and Bitonio and three assistant coaches on Friday. The Browns actually got to practice this week. Bitonio's return is a huge boost for Cleveland's solid offensive line, which has had to adjust numerous times over the past few weeks because of injuries and COVID-19. Last week, Michael Dunn, who barely played all season, started in Bitonio's spot and played well before suffering a season-ending calf injury. He was replaced by Blake Hance, who had just been signed off the New York Jets' practice squad and first met Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the locker room before the game at Heinz Field. While Bitonio's return is a welcome development, the Browns have another worry as All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring issue. He was limited in practice Friday, and Stefanski said it's too early to know if he'll play. Kendall Lamm came in when Conklin got hurt last week. “He's been a good player for us,” Stefanski said of Conklin. "Obviously, you want to go into the game with the full complement of your players. We will see how it shakes out.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND After a six-game run featuring four losses, Chelsea's expensively assembled team has dropped to ninth place — 10 points off the lead — ahead of a London derby at Fulham in the Premier League. A 4-0 thrashing of fourth-tier Morecambe in the FA Cup last weekend allowed Chelsea to regain the winning feeling and saw Timo Werner get back in the goals following a 12-match scoring drought. Third-from-last Fulham is proving to be harder to beat than at the start of the season after shoring up its defence, and has drawn its last five league games. Fourth-placed Leicester could climb to second place with a home win over Southampton while at the other end, next-to-last West Bromwich Albion looks for a first win under new manager Sam Allardyce to move closer to safety. Leeds and West Ham host Brighton and Burnley, respectively. GERMANY Borussia Dortmund’s encouraging progression under new coach Edin Terzic (3-1 win in Leipzig last weekend was his third in four Bundesliga games) faces a test from Mainz, which hopes to leave the bottom in Bo Svensson’s second game in charge. Svensson’s debut was a home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but Mainz has a good record in Dortmund, where it won two of its last three visits in the league. Despite the loss to Dortmund, Leipzig can move to the top for one night at least with a win at Wolfsburg, which has proved very difficult to beat this season. At the other end of the table, Cologne hosts Hertha Berlin for a duel that could have implications for either side’s coach, and Hoffenheim hosts Arminia Bielefeld for another game between struggling teams. Also, Werder Bremen hosts Augsburg, and Borussia Mönchengladbach hopes to follow last weekend’s win over Bayern Munich with another at Stuttgart in the late game. ITALY Promoted Spezia looks for a third consecutive win when it visits relegation-threatened Torino. Hellas Verona can move into the discussion for a Europa League spot if it wins at Bologna. Also, Sampdoria will move into the top half of the table with a win over visiting Udinese. FRANCE Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain will be without coach Mauricio Pochettino for the trip to an improving Angers side in seventh place. Pochettino has won two of his first three games in charge since replacing the fired Thomas Tuchel but he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and must self-isolate. Second-placed PSG needs only a draw to move above leader Lyon on goal difference. In the day's other game, Marseille can move up to third place if it beats rock-bottom Nimes at home. Marseille remains a title contender since it has played two games less than all of the other sides in the top eight and still has to host PSG. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Mets agreed to one-year contracts with seven players Friday to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith. Lindor will earn $22.3 million and Conforto gets $12.25 million in their final years before potentially becoming free agents, while Smith agreed to a $2.55 million deal in his first year eligible for arbitration. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4.7 million) and right-handers Edwin Díaz ($7 million), Seth Lugo ($2,925,00) and Robert Gsellman ($1.3 million) also agreed to one-year deals. Lindor was acquired from Cleveland last week along with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in a blockbuster trade that excited Mets fans. New York parted with young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario plus two minor leaguers in a deal that signalled the club is serious about paying for star players and contending immediately under new owner Steve Cohen. The next step will be trying to keep Lindor beyond this year. The four-time All-Star shortstop said he’s not opposed to signing a long-term contract with the Mets. He said he wouldn’t want to negotiate after the start of spring training, though. Lindor, 27, had a down year at the plate during the pandemic-shortened season. He batted .258 with eight homers, 27 RBIs and a .750 OPS while starting all 60 games and earning just more than $6.48 million prorated from his $17.5 million salary. Conforto, who turns 28 in March, has become a steady and productive staple in the middle of New York’s dangerous lineup. He batted a career-best .322 in 54 games last season with nine homers, 31 RBIs and a .927 OPS. The slugging right fielder also scored 40 runs, played solid defence and was selected second team All-MLB. He made $2,962,963 prorated from an $8 million salary. Conforto was drafted 10th overall by the Mets in 2014 out of Oregon State and helped them reach the World Series as a rookie the following season. The 2017 All-Star can become a free agent after the upcoming season and is represented by Scott Boras. With Cohen in place, the Mets have said they’re interested in talking to Conforto about a long-term contract — and he sounded open to the idea. But this late in the game, reaching an agreement before he hits the open market could prove challenging. Smith will make $2.55 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, Conforto is set to receive $12.25 million in his third eligible year, and Nimmo gets $4.7 million and Díaz $7 million in their second years. Lugo agreed to $2,925,000, and Gsellman will make $1.3 million. The 25-year-old Smith enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games. He earned $214,380 prorated from his $578,826 salary. Smith’s natural position is first base, creating a bit of a potential logjam with Mets slugger Pete Alonso. If the National League adopts the designated hitter again, problem solved. If not, Smith could see plenty of playing time in left field, where his shortcomings and inexperience are evident. Even team president Sandy Alderson acknowledged that wouldn’t be ideal. Nimmo batted .280 with a .404 on-base percentage and .888 OPS in 55 games last season. He had eight home runs and 18 RBIs. He has a sharp eye at the plate, often hitting in the leadoff spot, and is pegged as New York’s regular centre fielder unless the team acquires a new one and shifts Nimmo to left. The hustling and smiling Nimmo, who turns 28 in March, made $805,556 in prorated pay last year from a $2,175,000 salary. The hard-throwing Díaz was so awful in 2019 during his first season with the Mets that he lost his job as closer and got booed repeatedly at Citi Field. He got off to a rough start again last year but rediscovered the nasty fastball-slider combination that helped him lead the majors with 57 saves as a 2018 All-Star for Seattle. The right-hander finished 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA and six saves in 26 appearances. He struck out a whopping 50 batters against 14 walks in 25 2/3 innings, reclaiming his ninth-inning role. Perhaps most important, he gave up only two home runs after serving up 15 in 58 innings the year before. Díaz, who turns 27 in March, made $1,888,889 in prorated pay last season from his $5.1 million salary. Lugo wound up back in an injury-depleted rotation last season because the Mets needed help there. The versatile right-hander prefers to start but has been more effective as a reliever the last few years. He went 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA and three saves in 16 games, including seven starts. The 31-year-old Lugo, a 34th-round draft pick out of Centenary College in Louisiana, earned a prorated $740,741 from his $2 million salary last season. Until the Mets finish assembling their pitching staff, it’s uncertain whether Lugo will be in the bullpen or rotation to begin the season. Last year was a wreck for Gsellman, sidelined by a triceps injury and then a broken rib. The 27-year-old right-hander had a 9.64 ERA in just 14 innings, making four starts and two relief appearances. Gsellman earned $453,704 prorated from his $1,225,000 salary. Two Mets remained eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Friday: right-hander Miguel Castro and third baseman-outfielder J.D. Davis. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Heading to the second-placed defending champions in first place on Sunday, Manchester United is on a high. Doubly so. It's not just Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men leading the English Premier League by three points going into Sunday's trip to Liverpool. Casey Stoney's side goes to Chelsea on top of the Women's Super League by the same margin. It's a transformative moment for one of the world's most valuable sports entities. When United last won the Premier League in 2013, the women's team didn't exist. Even amid all of the challenges to revive the glory years under Alex Ferguson, the owning Glazer family finally invested to launch a women's team in 2018 and it's making rapid progress. After gaining instant promotion to the top division, Stoney's women are mounting a title challenge in only their third season. “It is great for Ole to be in a position he’s in, it’s great for us to be in a position we're in," Stoney said on Friday. “It’s more important about performing week in, week out so that we can sustain something, so we’re in a good position come May.” The team trophies are yet to be won this season, but the personal trophies are already being collected. Player of the month awards in both the men's and women's leagues were handed to Red Devils on Friday. It was the fourth time Bruno Fernandes has won the accolade since signing for United a year ago, with three goals and four assists in December alone from the Portugal midfielder. “I know people talk mostly about the goal involvements, which is very important stuff, but he is a linkup in a lot of other situations as well,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said ahead of Fernandes taking on the champions. “He seems to be a leader as well. So, a good signing unfortunately — for United.” Winger Leah Galton went one better than Fernandes in December by scoring four league goals to propel United to the summit. Galton has credited the arrival of American World Cup winners Tobin Heath — November’s best player in the WSL — and Christen Press transforming the mindset of the team and giving them the confidence to attack and take more scoring chances. Galton had turned her back on playing for a time after making just one appearance for Bayern Munich in February 2018 but she was asked to join the launch of Stoney's team at United later that year. “I went in as one person and came out a different person,” Galton recalled this week. ”Casey said she thought she knew my potential and she wanted to invest in that, and that made me really excited to work with her because no coach had said to me before that they were excited to see what I could grow into. She’s stuck to her word." Stoney was also honoured on Friday with a second successive manager of the month award after three straight wins in December extended United's unbeaten run to 14 league games. “My players probably don’t see enough of soft sides,” Stoney said on a video call between sips of the Bovril beef drink. “They’ll tell you that I’m quite tough.” The former England international's first managerial experience came at Sunday's opponent, Chelsea, while also playing for the London club in 2009 — before the launch of the WSL and fully professional women's football in England. Now Stoney is trying to outwit the WSL's most successful coach, Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to a third title last season. The teams drew 1-1 to open this campaign in September. “We managed to get a point when we were very thin on the ground," Stoney said. “We’ve now got more players to pick from.” Stoney regularly swaps ideas with Solskjaer, picking each other's brains on creating a winning culture and mindset around their teams. “We have a culture of high standards," Stoney said. “We have a culture of respect. We have a culture of togetherness.” When Stoney was tasked with assembling the team in 2018, Jose Mourinho was still in his final months leading the men in a period of turmoil. Solskjaer stepped into the job on a temporary assignment that became permanent but the former title-winning player has seen his abilities constantly doubted. Even after a 6-1 humiliation to Tottenham in October and a premature Champions League exit last month, United's decision to stick with a manager whose composed demeanour has replaced the bluster under Mourinho might finally be paying off. An 11-game unbeaten run has propelled United into first place for the first time this late in a season — after 17 of 38 games — since Ferguson produced United's record-extending 20th English title in 2013. After Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year title drought last season, the 19-time champions are within touching distance again. “Our position at the moment is a product of all the hard work," Solskjaer said. “We probably deserve to be where we are at at the moment but I don’t think many would have thought another word for it than an upset if you go six weeks back (and asked) if we beat Liverpool at Anfield." No team has won in the league at Anfield since 2017 but United is also trying to extend Liverpool's winless streak to four games for the first time since that year. “It’s a test and reality check of where we’re really at because we’ve won many, many tight games, scored a few goals in injury time, showed that mentality," Solskjaer said. “We’ve not really set the world alight too many times." What would set the world alight is United in May being the first team since Chelsea in 2015 to pick up the Premier League and Women's Super League trophies in the same year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press