Hartfield soccer wins state st joe loses
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
PSG had blown a 2-0 lead to Lille, and, with Neymar also injured, its season was spiraling. Then up stepped Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.
A former NBA coach who worked with pros like Steph Curry said he always uses the goblet squat exercise to help athletes build better core strength.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a w
Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a front-row seat at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and he was not impressed with the players' effort.
Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.
"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids
DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help
Stephen Curry and daughter Riley, 10½, spent a nice father-daughter night together
Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]
Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.
Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.
Toronto FC moved on from striker Jesus Jimenez on Monday, shipping the Spanish striker and a 2023 international slot to FC Dallas for midfielder Brandon Servania. Servania adds depth in the midfield. The 23-year-old native of Birmingham, Ala., signed as a homegrown player with Dallas in January 2018 and has five goals and seven assists in 74 appearances in all competitions. He has won one cap for the U.S. Toronto will retain a portion of Jimenez’s salary budget charge. The Spaniard made US$934,9
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the ring after agreeing a date and location for the much-anticipated fight
The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium this weekend to contest the first major domestic trophy of the season, the Carabao Cup.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rachel Homan's experiment got off to a winning start at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday. Eyebrows raised when one of the most decorated skips in Canada handed another woman the broom ahead of this season. With Tracy Fleury calling shots and Homan throwing fourth stones, Ontario's first game of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a 12-3 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador. "It's just amazing to get another phenomenal, experienced skip on the t