Harry Styles Kisses Lewis Capaldi After Winning Best Song at BRIT Awards

Harry Styles celebrated winning the best song category at the 2023 BRIT Awards by thanking and kissing fellow popstar Lewis Capaldi.

Styles was handed his award by country pop icon Shania Twain for his 2022 hit song ‘As It Was’. Video shared to Twitter by user @oldandred shows Styles point to Capaldi before walking over to him and kissing him.

Styles won all four categories he was nominated in, taking home the coveted album of the year for 2022 release Harry’s House. Credit: @oldandred via Storyful