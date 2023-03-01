Harry Styles Helps Young Fan Come Out to Parents at Melbourne Gig

Harry Styles helped a fan to come out to her parents after seeing her sign mid-show during his Melbourne concert on February 24, viral video shows.

Footage by Samantha Egan-Brown shows the pop singer pause his Love on Tour set to speak to a fan named Fauve, whom he’d spotted holding up a sign that read: “Help me come out!!! Mum is next 2 me, dad is level 2, section 41.”

Styles read the sign out before asking, “Would you like us to go through our Love on Tour coming-out process?”

The former One Direction star then asked his band for some “coming out music” and chanted “Let’s go,” hyping up the crowd as he danced around on stage.

Speaking to Storyful, Samantha said her friend was the one holding the sign and had bought her parents tickets to the gig and “planned to come out to them using the sign.”

This isn’t the first time Styles has helped a fan come out, as the star has done the same thing at previous shows in London and the United States. Credit: Samantha Egan-Brown via Storyful