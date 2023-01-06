Harry saw ‘red mist’ in William during alleged physical confrontation

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out again over the alleged confrontation between himself and his brother, the Prince of Wales.In a newly-released clip from ITV’s forthcoming interview with Harry, the duke said his brother was so frustrated during the incident which reportedly took place in 2019, he saw “the red mist in him”.“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to,” he says of his brother who he earlier claimed in his book had physically attacked him – as was first reported by The Guardian.In the clip, released early on Friday morning, Harry tells Tom Bradby: “What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.”