Harry Potter Actor Carted Away From Celebrity Golf Match in Wisconsin After Medical Incident

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was carted away from a celebrity match at the Ryder Cup golf competition in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on September 23, after experiencing a medical incident, according to local reports.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, “seized and fell to the ground” after taking photographs with fans.

Golf Digest reported that the PGA of America said Felton experienced a “medical incident” and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This footage filmed by Kyle Herrmann shows Felton being driven away in a medical cart. Credit: Kyle Herrmann via Storyful