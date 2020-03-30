Harry and Meghan won't be asking for U.S. security support

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are saying they have no plans to use American security resources for their protection if they settle in the United States, seemingly in response to a claim made by Donald Trump on Twitter.

Recent media reports have suggested that the couple may be looking to move to Los Angeles.

On Sunday (March 29), Trump wrote on Twitter, "Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Shortly after, a written statement from the pair said they would be making their own privately funded arrangements while in the United States.

In January, Harry and Meghan said they would step away from their royal duties and had been living for several months with their son, Archie, on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Last month Canada said it would no longer provide security once the couple were no longer working members of the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry completed their final duties as senior Royals earlier this month and have been looking to settle down in North America away from intense media scrutiny that has followed them for several years.

LA is also where Meghan’s mother still lives and is now believed to be the favored option for their new home.