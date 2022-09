STORY: Harry and Meghan are visiting Dusseldorf in Western Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.

During his opening remarks, Harry made a joke about the beer in Dusseldorf, referencing an old rivalry between the town of Duesseldorf and its neighbouring town of Cologne.

Harry will visit the Dusseldorf football stadium, where the Invictus Games will take place in September 2023.