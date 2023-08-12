Harry Kane pictured in Bayern Munich shirt as he signs for German champions
Harry Kane has signed his contract with Bayern Munich and completed a medical ahead of his £100m move from Tottenham.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani is not having trash talk about the U.S. women's team after its World Cup ouster.
There will be a first time champion at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn didn't pull any punches when talking about the USWNT's "big mouths" at the World Cup.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all fiv
SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban Thursday following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England adv
The author took a photo of her outfit in 2014 and someone pointed out her shadow looked like Lionel Messi's face. It has gone viral multiple times.
Rory McIlroy wanted to make sure he got one last shot in Thursday after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
“I didn’t need to do it and I apologize for it,” he said emphatically.
GENEVA (AP) — Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations. The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before t
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — After the Japanese were eliminated early from the Olympics two years ago on home soil, they rebuilt, hiring a new coach and focusing on youth. The result? Japan scored in droves at the Women's World Cup. Led by coach Futoshi Ikeda, the Nadeshiko racked up 15 goals, most of any team in the tournament. Surprising young midfielder Hinata Miyazawa had five goals to lead the field, matching Japanese legend Homare Sawa’s record set in 2011. But it wasn't quite enough to ho
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Russian soccer club Dynamo Moscow said Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighborhood where he lived. Normann was one of the few players from western Europe to play for a Russian club after the country's military invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norway's national team. Normann was contracted to Rostov when Russia started the
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup. The Swedes, the World Cup runners-up in 2003 and three-time third-place finishers, eliminated previously unbeaten Japan 2-1 in Friday's quarterfinal. With Japan out of the tournament, this year's World Cup will crown a first-time winner. The sold-out crowd at Eden Park, where Sweden will play in the semifinals on Tuesday against Spain, danced t
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
Zachary Claman Demelo claims Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall, then later sucker-punched him.
The country has spent billions recruiting the sport's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, as another season kicks off Friday.
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport's four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.