Harrison: Without Trump admin's work, US could have lost 'millions of lives'
The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.
Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Utah Jazz enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range in a 132-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.
Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.
Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.
Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.
Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.
After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.
Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.
2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.
Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.
Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.
Alex Tuch scored twice as part of Vegas' three-goal spree in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and the Golden Knights cruised to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.
The esports company, home to the Toronto Defiant and Ultra teams, says the project is worth close to $500 million and includes a 7,000-seat theatre-style venue and hotel complex.
The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.
"This lacks respect and tact."
CALGARY — Ontario's Rachel Homan and defending champion Kerri Einarson were unbeaten, while Quebec's rookie team injected intrigue into their pool at the Canadian women's curling championship Monday.Homan drew even with Einarson at 4-0 atop Pool A with an 8-3 win over Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers.Ontario and Canada were the only teams among 18 without a loss Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.Homan is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Before her first game Saturday, the 31-year-old from Ottawa hadn't thrown a competitive rock since November. Curling clubs shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Homan had few chances to adapt her delivery to her changing body."Definitely taking that much time off when your body is changing is definitely a scary thing," Homan said after her first game.The three-time national champion remains determined to play every game of the tournament, however."I'm here to play," Homan said Monday. "I'm excited and feeling really grateful to be on the ice. As long as my body can hold up and handle what we're doing out there, I'll be there for all the games."I'm super-proud of my team. They're playing phenomenal in front of me and making my job easy, and sweeping phenomenally. It's just a lot of fun out there."Einarson was idle Monday evening after doubling Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories 8-4 in the morning. It was a makeup game rescheduled from Saturday when Galusha's vice Jo-Ann Rizzo was ill. N.W.T. rebounded at night with a 6-5 win over the MacKenzie Zacharias's Wild Card Two.Alberta's Laura Walker ranked third in Pool A at 3-2 following a 6-4 loss to Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three.Galusha and Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns, who was an 8-7 winner over Yukon's Laura Eby, were even at 2-2. The loss to Ontario dropped Nova Scotia to 2-3 alongside Peterson. Zacharias was 1-3 ahead of winless Yukon.Pool B was more congested with Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt and Wild Card One skipped by Chelsea Carey tied at 3-1 atop the standings.St-Georges handed Carey her first loss of the tournament and pulled Wild Card One back into the pack with an 8-7 victory. The 2021 Hearts is running in a spectator-free, controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus.St-George and her front end of Emily Riley and sister Cynthia St-George are just two years removed from the junior ranks.They along with vice Hailey Armstrong are taking an unusual Hearts debut in stride. "We made our goal, honestly, to have fun and make good shots," Armstrong said. "We want to work well together at our first Scotties and enjoy the experience."The top four teams in each pool of nine advance to the championship round starting Friday and carry their records with them. The top three from the championship round will be Sunday's playoff teams, with the No. 1 seed earning a bye to the final.After losing to six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba in their first ever game at the Hearts, Quebec strung together three straight wins."We're just having fun and we're living in the moment," Armstrong said. "We're just breathing between every shot and just working as a team."Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson also contributed to Pool B's drama by edging Jones 5-4 on Monday. Manitoba was 2-2, while Saskatchewan pulled even with Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill at 2-1."To come out after three games two and one, I'm OK with that," said Anderson.Birt recovered from giving up a steal of two in the 10th to St-Georges the previous evening to down Newfoundland's Hill 12-8."We regrouped after last night," Birt said. "It's a heartbreaking moment when you lose a game that way, but you also learn so many things from it."B.C.'s Corryn Brown collected her first win of the tournament beating Nunavut's Lori Eddy 11-2 to get to 1-2. New Brunswick's Melissa Adams and Nunavut were winless in Pool B.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.Follow @DLSpencer10 on Twitter Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in the finale of their seven-game road trip. Kendrick Nunn added 20 points and nine assists, Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and they hooked up on an alley-oop dunk during Miami's 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Robinson ended it with a 3-pointer that gave the Heat a 94-77 lead midway through the final period. Miami won the final three games of the trip to finish 4-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for the Thunder, who were outscored 63-40 after halftime. The Heat made five of their first eight 3-point attempts. Max Strus capped the hot start with one with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter. The Heat missed their next 12 3-point shots. Robinson finally ended the drought with a 31-foot jumper with 43 seconds left until the break. Meanwhile, the Thunder shot 54% from the floor through the first 24 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander fueled Oklahoma City’s 54-45 halftime advantage, scoring 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting. His only miss of the half came via a 27-foot stepback as time expired in the first period. Miami responded with 34 points in the third quarter to take a 79-72 lead with under a minute left in the frame. Gilgeous-Alexander rattled off five points in the final 31.6 seconds to bring the Thunder within two entering the final period before Miami promptly blew it open. TIP-INS Heat: Tyler Herro (right hip contusion) was ruled out ahead of Monday’s game. He is day to day, per coach Erik Spoelstra. … The Heat haven’t played at home since a Feb. 9 win over the New York Knicks. … Jimmy Butler played in his 600th career game. Thunder: Al Horford (rest) was not available for Oklahoma City’s second game in as many nights. Isaiah Roby started in Horford’s place. … The Thunder fell to 2-4 when playing the second game of a back-to-back. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Heat: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Joe Buettner, The Associated Press
TORONTO — David Rittich's celebration at the final buzzer could be heard throughout an empty Scotiabank Arena. After a miserable stretch that culminated with an embarrassing loss to his team's biggest rival over the weekend, Calgary's surprise starter knew just how important Monday's result was for a group seemingly teetering on the brink. Rittich made 34 saves for his first victory of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist each, and the Flames shut out the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0. "I was just happy," Rittich said of his delight-filled howl. "Huge win. We needed something like that." Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary (9-9-1), which came in desperate having dropped four of five in regulation, and had been outscored a combined 14-3 in three consecutive defeats, accented by Saturday's embarrassing 7-1 throttling by Connor McDavid's Oilers in Edmonton. "You can't always control how you lose," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. "You can prepare to win again, and your response to something like we saw the other night was important. "We had a good response." Rittich learned following the morning skate he would get the call in place of No. 1 goalie Jacob Markstrom, who's day-to-day with an upper-body injury. "David was outstanding," added Ward, whose team faces the Leafs again on Wednesday. "We've seen that from him before." Rasmus Andersson added two assists as the Flames held the league's No. 1 power play in check on its seven tries, including a 5-on-3 man advantage for 1:36 in the second period. "Big stage for us," said Tkachuk, who scored the 100th goal of his NHL career. "We were ready to go from puck drop." The Flames didn't want to put too much emphasis on one result, but this one meant more than just any win after getting blown out on national television and having the character of their core players questioned. "It's always good when you get rewarded for your effort," Ward said. "The emotion and the smiles and everything else, there is a certain amount of relief." Michael Hutchinson, who like Rittich was announced as his club's starter shortly before warmups with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body injury, stopped 30 shots for Toronto (14-4-2). Goaltending, however, was not the issue for the Leafs as they fell on this night. "It was clear that the other team had a little more urgency," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "(I) thought our team played like one that was expecting things to go bad. "This is our 20th game of the season so I think we've shown that this is not us." Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL with 18 goals and was named the league's first star of the week, saw his 16-game point streak come to an end — two short of the franchise record held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk. "We didn't really have a lot of jump to start," he said. "They definitely came out with a purpose. "We didn't really have any pushback." Minus top-6 forwards Joe Thornton and Zach Hyman due to injury, Keefe loaded up Toronto's first line with struggling captain John Tavares joining Matthews and Mitch Marner, but his team was of sorts from the get-go against an opponent embarking on a crucial stretch in the pandemic-truncated schedule. The Leafs were also without top-4 blue-liner Jake Muzzin, who's set to miss time with a broken bone in his face. Andersen, meanwhile, is listed as day-to-day. "It's all I got for you," Keefe said of his No. 1 netminder, who joined backup Jack Campbell (leg) on the shelf. "I don't know what's going to happen from here." Down 1-0 through 20 minutes, Toronto had three great chances on the penalty kill in the second, but Rittich stopped Ilya Mikheyev on two breakaways and Jason Spezza on a 2-on-1 rush. Calgary eventually struck on the power play after Mikheyev's second miss when Tkachuk tipped Mark Giordano's point shot past Hutchinson at 9:28 for his sixth goal of the season. The Leafs, who came to life with a 5-on-3 power play in Saturday's 5-3 victory in Montreal over the Canadiens, got that long two-man advantage later in the period, but weren't able to get much through to Rittich. "You get momentum off that," Monahan said. "Our killers were great." Inserted into the lineup and onto Toronto's second line because of the injuries, Alexander Barabanov rattled Rittich's crossbar early in the third. But Monahan, who returned after two games on the sidelines with a lower-body injury, banged home his third on another Calgary power play at 3:26 to make it 3-0. The Leafs started to wake up after that as Keefe mixed up his lines, but it was too little too late for the home side as Rittich picked up the fourth shutout of his NHL career. "It's one we needed," Monahan said. "It's a shortened season. We know what's at stake." Matthews came in off back-to-back four-point performances and had a chance to become the first player in league history to open the scoring in five straight games, but Calgary went up 1-0 at 3:55 of the first when Andersson's point shot hit the stick of Tavares before leaking through Hutchinson for Bennett to tap over the line for his third. Toronto's power play got two opportunities in the period, with Morgan Rielly coming closest when his shot struck the crossbar before Rittich closed the door on a scramble. The Flames goaltender had to be sharp again late in the first when he fired out a pad to deny Spezza. "That's an explosive hockey team down the hall," Ward said. "Our guys came prepared for the task. "No matter what happened in the game we didn't lose focus. We just kept plugging." Notes: Thornton and Hyman are both listed as day-to-day. ... Following the rematch in Toronto on Wednesday, the Flames play four in a row against the Ottawa Senators, including three straight in the nation's capital, starting Thursday. The Leafs open a five-game road trip Saturday in Edmonton with the first of three against Oilers before two more versus the Vancouver Canucks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press