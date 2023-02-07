Harrison Barnes with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets
Reporting on Nets and Raptors trade talks involving Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, and draft picks from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387. The record-breaker could come as early as Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
The pair will be opposing coaches on the television The Ultimate Fighter, before squaring off in the Octagon later this year
BBC golf stalwart Ken Brown said it looked like they should be doing a barbecue on it. Sir Nick Faldo said he couldn’t understand why you’d want bits of cement on you rather than grass. And appalled golf fans commented that the recent restoration works around the famous St Andrews Swilcan Bridge made the course’s most famous stone feature look like “a DIY patio”.
A hockey rink in a small Saskatchewan town has earned internet stardom for the way skaters hit the ice. At the community skating rink in Lang, Sask., about 60 kilometres south of Regina, players have to descend a staircase that rises and falls using a pulley system. Once they're onto the ice, the staircase — like a drawbridge — is lifted back to the roof. Rink board member and village councillor Mike Williams said the community calls it the "catwalk." "As you step onto the stairs it drops down o
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
A Queensland family’s backyard pool was off limits for a while recently, when a large python decided to take a refreshing dip.“There’s a snake in our pool,” Jeremy Santolin’s son can be heard saying, as the family look on.Santolin told Storyful that the snake “got out of the pool by itself within a few minutes.” “A professional snake catcher caught the snake in my backyard and released it to a nearby forest,” Santolin said. Credit: Jeremy Santolin via Storyful
"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC
If – and it must be remembered that it remains a very big if at present – Manchester City are found guilty of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League then the Sergio Agüero moment will be forever tainted.
See the top Twitter reactions to Serghei Spivac's dominant finish of Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.
The 11-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning connected with Stefon Diggs during the Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
There are less than four weeks until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 and the market is still taking shape.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left, and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-103 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game for the Grizzlies, who played without star Ja Morant because of right wrist soreness. Toronto won its second straight game and went 4-3 on its season-long seven-game road swing. Memphis has lost thre
Alex Albon said Formula One drivers are "concerned" about the FIA's move to ban political statements.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Megna is in the midst of his best season with 12 points in 48 games for the Sharks while averaging more than 19 minutes per game. “Jaycob has shown with his play this season that he is a responsible defenseman that can be relied on in all situations,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said. “He provides welcome depth to our defensive group and we