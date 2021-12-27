Harrison Barnes with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night. Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five. Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16. Consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Embiid keyed a 15-0 run that put the 76ers ahead 80-59 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter. W