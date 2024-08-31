Harrison Bader plates a run on a force out
Harrison Bader ties the game at 1 with an RBI force out, plating Jesse Winker in the top of the 2nd inning
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
In addition to the (almost) endless combo of games available live every Sunday, comes fantasy view, the latest feature designed for you — the fantasy football manager.
Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday, moving closer to defending her title.
Sanders threw for 445 yards and Hunter caught three TDs.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
We need to know the teams whose players we'll be drafting, don't we?
Fred Zinkie reveals some big names who could disappoint fantasy managers out of the gate.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
In all, 43 transfer quarterbacks are projected to start among the 68 power conference teams this week — the most glaring sign yet of the transient era of college football.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Odunze predicts the Bears will feature an explosive passing game. Odunze’s own versatile skills could literally and figuratively take the WR cast over the top.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.