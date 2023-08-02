Harris rejects Ron DeSantis' invite to debate slavery

STORY: DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on Monday (July 31) invited Harris to Florida to discuss the state's new Black history curriculum after the vice president criticized it for backing guidelines that taught "revisionist history" about slavery in the United States.

Harris has shown a punchy side during a tour of nearly a dozen U.S. states in recent weeks, attacking DeSantis, telling Iowa healthcare workers to rebel against the state's new restrictive abortion laws and rallying Latinos in Chicago to fight "extremist" Republicans.

DeSantis, who earlier this year blocked an advanced placement African American studies course from being taught to high schoolers in his state, accused the Biden administration of disparaging Florida and misinforming Americans on the subject.