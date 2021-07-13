Harris praised Texas Dem lawmakers during meeting
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the administration's efforts on voting rights, praised the Texas legislators during a meeting with them in Washington. (July 13)
Dominique Ducharme was officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Wild are paying a huge, long-term penalty to shed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's boat-anchor contracts ahead of the expansion draft.
Each of the Blue Jays' all-star selections tell a success story from a different method of roster construction.
A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Duncan Keith will be 38 when he steps foot on the ice as an Oiler. Edmonton GM Ken Holland has defended the trade for the veteran as the price of doing business but the cap implications leave no room for letdowns.
"He didn't hold up his end of the bargain and I didn't like that. So I'll take my shots."
If a team is willing to meet the Sixers' high asking price, Simmons could be on his way out of Philly.
Federer's knee injury has affected him for well over a year, and is continuing to give him trouble.
The Raptors have reportedly added Australian league champion Trevor Gleeson to the team's coaching staff.
Julian Edelman said Tom Brady's video felt like "an attack."
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, is retiring after 15 seasons.
Rob Manfred doesn't think the runner-on-second rule or seven-inning doubleheaders are here to stay.
If you have an unsuccessful (or nonexistent) trade history in fantasy baseball, Fred Zinkie has some pointers for you.
Another year, another boat parade for the Lightning. This one left the Cup a little worse for wear.
Host William Lou speaks to Open Gym's director of photography Jeff Rocchi about capturing the emotions of the trade deadline deal that sent Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers.
After he likened last year's new helmet design to "two bananas," the Rams made sure to get Dickerson on board for this year's jersey reboot.
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local): 5:50 p.m. Put launch angles and wins above replacement aside for a moment: the All-Star Game at Coors Field features a throwback to the days of Babe Ruth. For the first time since the inaugural All-Star Game in 1933, the National League players aren’t wearing their own team’s jersey. The American Leaguers are wearing AL uniforms for the first time ever at an All-Star Game. The AL is wearing blue getu
More than 17 years after they met for the first time, Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will fight again in a five-round bout.
Three-time Olympian Jennifer Heil is calling on the federal government to make changes to its latest safe sport program, saying it still lacks the independence necessary to properly protect all Canadian athletes from abuse and discrimination. “We really need to see that changes are made in order to protect vulnerable athletes and stakeholders," said Heil, a freestyle skier who won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin and silver at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Unless those changes are made, she sai
DENVER (AP) — There’s no two ways about it: Shohei Ohtani could be ushering in an era of two-way players. Hurler or hitter — why pick? He didn't. The Los Angeles pitcher/hitter phenom is starting on the mound for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. He's also batting leadoff as the designated hitter. It's a rare double dip. Not even Babe Ruth stayed with doing both for much more than two seasons before phasing out pitching. The time may be now to update the model, although
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed optimism that the Cleveland Indians will sign a long-term lease extension for Progressive Field with the city. The team's current lease is set to expire in 2023. On Tuesday, DeWine said he plans to ask for state funding to renovate the 27-year-old downtown ballpark, which opened in 1994 and is owned by Cuyahoga County. DeWine did not say how much money the state would allocate for upgrades and any renovations. DeWine believes the team is “moving t