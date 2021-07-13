Harris praised Texas Dem lawmakers during meeting

The Canadian Press

Three-time Olympian Jennifer Heil is calling on the federal government to make changes to its latest safe sport program, saying it still lacks the independence necessary to properly protect all Canadian athletes from abuse and discrimination. “We really need to see that changes are made in order to protect vulnerable athletes and stakeholders," said Heil, a freestyle skier who won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin and silver at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Unless those changes are made, she sai