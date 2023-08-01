Harris on DeSantis's Black history curriculum proposal: "There were no redeeming qualities of slavery"
Speaking to crowds at the Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention in Orlando, Fla., Vice President Kamala Harris rebuked plans by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to institute a new curriculum that would teach public school students "that enslaved people benefited from slavery." Harris, who was invited by DeSantis to discuss the state's Black history standards, said, "There is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery."