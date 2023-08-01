Harris on DeSantis's Black history curriculum proposal: "There were no redeeming qualities of slavery"

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A man who died in a plane crash along with five others in the Rockies west of Calgary is being remembered as courageous and generous, and was expecting a baby next month. Kirk Mealey was one of the six people aboard a small private plane that took off from Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday night and was headed to Salmon Arm, B.C. "Kirk was a longtime close friend of each of the men who died and of their families," a family statement said Monday. RCMP said the plane was rep