Harold Ramirez's 1st homer of 2021
Harold Ramirez belts a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, cutting the Indians' deficit to 7-3 in the 9th
What a speech.
Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.
The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.
Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.
The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.
Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2 as he allowed only two hits and three baserunners. The right-hander retired the last 11 Marlins hitters he faced as only one baserunner reached second base. It is the third time in nine starts this season that Bauer has gone at least seven innings. He threw 113 pitches, including 71 for strikes, marking the fourth time in the last five starts he has thrown at least 103 pitches. Muncy had his second three-hit game of the season. The first baseman extended Los Angeles' lead to 3-0 in the fifth with an RBI single. He is 8 for 14 with seven RBIs during the homestand and has raised his batting average 42 points to .261. Miami's Jordan Holloway (1-2) didn't allow a hit the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Justin Turner and Muncy started off the inning with singles and Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases. Turner scored when Chris Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk, which ended Holloway's night. Muncy extended the lead to 2-0 when he came home on Gavin Lux's grounder to second. The Marlins, who are 2-4 on their 10-game road trip, were held to two hits for the second time this season. Los Angeles extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Taylor's groundout plated Sheldon Neuse. The Dodgers added three more in the eighth. Pinch-hitter DJ Peters' bases-loaded single drove in two and Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly to center scored Lux. MORE INJURY WOES? Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager left in the fifth inning after getting hit in the right hand by Ross Detwiler. NOT AMUSED Plate umpire Chad Fairchild had a short fuse when it came to anyone arguing balls and strikes. Fairchild ejected Marlins hitting coach Eric Duncan in the second and Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty in the fourth after both took exception to called third strikes. TRAINER'S ROOM Marlins: Jazz Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, arrived in Los Angeles but has not been activated. The infielder was on a rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville. ... RHP Cody Poteet was optioned to Jacksonville after LHP Braxton Garrett was called up. Dodgers: AJ Pollock was placed on the injured list before the game after the outfielder strained a hamstring Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will be out at least 2-3 weeks. RHP Edwin Uceta was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Pollock’s roster spot. ... IF Edwin Rios will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. UP NEXT Miami RHP Pablo López (0-3, 3.07 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings last Tuesday at Arizona. The Dodgers had not announced their starter for the series finale. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield (3-3) the win in a showdown of former Indians first-round draft picks. Sheffield worked out of jams in the second, fourth and sixth innings –- helping turn a double play in the second -- and overcame three doubles by José Ramírez. He struck out two, walked two and scattered five hits in six innings. The Mariners have won two straight after a string of five losses. Haniger, a former All-Star who missed most of the last two years with injuries, hit a solo shot in the first inning to join Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. for the major league lead with his 12th homer. He added a single and a run in the fifth inning to make it 5-0, helping chase McKenzie (1-2). Sheffield, a 25-year-old left-hander, was taken in the first round by the Indians in 2014, and McKenzie was drafted the next year. Cleveland traded Sheffield to the New York Yankees in 2016 in a deal for Andrew Miller. Reliever Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to extend is streak to 13 1/3 innings with just one earned run allowed. Donovan Walton added a two-run triple in the eighth for the Mariners. Harold Ramirez hit a solo homer for the Indians in the ninth. TOUGH NIGHT A day after hitting a home run and two doubles, prized Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic went 0 for 5 and struck out three times in his third major league game. The 21-year-old rookie spiked his helmet and glared at the plate umpire after his third strikeout, which came on three pitches, including two called strikes. TRAINER’S ROOM Indians: LF Eddie Rosario returned to the lineup after taking a pitch to the foot in Friday night’s loss to the Mariners. He was pulled in the ninth for a pinch-runner, but manager Terry Francona said he suffered no serious damage. Mariners: INF/DH Ty France (wrist) will wear a splint up to five days and is taking anti-inflammatory drugs while on the 10-day injured list, manager Scott Servais said. France took a pitch to the forearm on April 28, and that may have eventually caused the soreness in the wrist, Servais said. UP NEXT Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95) closes out the series for Cleveland. He’s given up two earned runs in 13 2/3 career innings against the Mariners and looks to extend his strikeout streak of at least eight in a record 20 straight games. Mariners: Servais said he hadn’t yet decided on a starter for Sunday’s series finale in what will likely be a bullpen start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press