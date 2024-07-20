Harold Ramírez's two-run home run (2)
Harold Ramírez lifts a two-run home run to left-center field, scoring CJ Abrams to bring the score even at 2 in the 1st
Trout has not played since April 29 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Harding and Redick played in college at Duke at the same time and previously worked together on the 76ers.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
If Brandon Aiyuk is traded, who will he land with?
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.