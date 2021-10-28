Harford County health officer blames politics for his sudden firing
With courage to come forward and speak openly about his experience in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks, "John Doe" has revealed his identity.
Fred VanVleet had 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds and OG Anunoby added 25 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night for their first home victory of the season.
This was the first true home win in the World Series since 2018.
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.
Kyle Beach's decision to speak up has the potential to spark systemic changes in the hockey world and beyond.
Even though he set a new career-high for rebounds with 10 on the night, VanVleet still thought the scorers jibbed him.
Barnes’ ability to seamlessly integrate his eclectic skillset into Toronto's offensive and defensive schemes has been a welcome addition to the Raptors.
The Edmonton Oilers are surging, the Jets are staying afloat, and the Maple Leafs are currently Ontario's second-best squad.
Members of the Chicago Blackhawks addressed the results of an independent investigation released Tuesday.
With Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the verge of returning, a few players are about to lose their minutes in the rotation.
Cavallo is the only openly gay top-tier male soccer player in the world.
On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Omar and Justin share their reactions to the findings released in Blackhawks sexual assault scandal and ask what caused such failure at every level of the sport, from players, to coaches, to journalists.
A roller derby team in Cleveland says it's been using the Guardians name since 2013.
Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
The Cardinals ruled Watt out for Thursday's Packers game prior to the report.
Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece. The career minor leaguer's speed and aggressive play created havoc on the bases, leading to a four-run second inning and a lead Houston never relinquished.
CHICAGO (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Wednesday. The Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, and extended the Blackhawks’ record to 0-6-1. John Tavares and David Kampf also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots. Chicago got 36 saves from Kevin Lankinen, and goals from Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat. Nylander broke in on a 2-on-0 and snapped a wrist shot past Lankinen in in OT. The Ma