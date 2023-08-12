Harford Co. residents concerned that developers will turn Fallston "into a cheap piece of jewelry"

A community crying out in Harford County against the plan for new apartment buildings. They say they love their rural area in Fallston and want to keep it that way. The plan proposed is for two, four story apartment buildings with parking garages to be placed on Mountain Road at Bel Air Road. It would bring a new place to live for some, but people already living in the area said it will bring an unwanted change and they are making it heard. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/harford-county-residents-concerned-that-developers-will-turn-a-gem-that-fallston-is-into-a-cheap-piece-of-jewelry