'Hard to Stand Up' as Blizzard Sweeps Through Nevada

Blizzard conditions reduced visibility in parts of Nevada on Monday, February 27, as a winter storm swept across the region.

Footage captured and posted by Twitter user @Son_of_Sandor shows snow blowing in Crystal Bay on Monday afternoon. He said it was “hard to stand up” in the conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning would remain in effect for the area until early Wednesday. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful