Harbaugh praises Lamar's impressive Wild Card performance
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praises the great performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson after the team's Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson was up to his old tricks in the first half of Baltimore's playoff opener.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
Flowers injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over Cleveland.
The Steelers slumped badly late in the season, including a loss to the Ravens.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
The Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win.
Saturday night's game had some playoff implications for both teams.
Pittsburgh has scored 17 or fewer points in each of its past four games, with Wilson twice passing for under 200 yards.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Last year's games, on normal television, averaged 29 million.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Johnson, who was traded to Baltimore in October, was originally suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' after refusing to enter the game.
They had no easy buttons with Pickens out and really no downfield presence. If the Steelers aren’t running the ball well, which is most weeks, and they don’t have Pickens, they don’t really have much going on.
All that was left after this season of revival was to showcase it when it mattered most. Instead, they looked worryingly similar to the Chargers of old.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
Houston had a rough second half of the regular season, but will now be one of the last eight teams standing after ending Jim Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles.