'Happy for her'

The ladies of The Talk tackled Adele's slimdown on Tuesday and whether it's fair that some women are affected by the singer's personal transformation. The Grammy winner has reportedly lost around 100 pounds, which was on display in a recent social media post. The picture sparked a debate online with Adele's former personal trainer coming to her defense, saying her weight loss journey "was never about getting super skinny," but "about getting her healthy."

Scroll to continue with content Ad