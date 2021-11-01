'Happy Halloween!': Matching Dino Pals Embark on Night of Fun in New York City

Two friends dressed in inflatable dinosaur outfits waved to fellow New Yorkers as Halloween festivities kicked off on October 31.

Video by Trish Uhl shows the pair chatting before walking down the street. “Happy Halloween! LIVE from New York!” Uhl wrote in her Twitter post. “Difficult to tell what’s #halloween2021 and what’s – well – straight up New York City.”

New York’s iconic Village Halloween Parade returned to the list of scheduled events after being postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Trish Uhl via Storyful