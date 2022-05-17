Happy Family: Kittens Snuggle Up With Mom in Cosy Cardboard Box

Meet Lulu – a cosy mother cat – who was captured on camera cuddling up with her tiny nursing kittens at home in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Cat owner Ali Abdelbaqi Abdelhakim filmed Lulu with her nine-day-old kittens as they lay in a box cushioned with a fluffy pink mat and snuggled up with their mom.

With high-pitched meowing and loud purring to be heard, this looks and sounds like one adorable family! Credit: Ali Abdelbaqi Abdelhakim via Storyful