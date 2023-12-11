Hanukkah celebrations begin as Jewish community faces turbulent time
Hanukkah celebrations begin as Jewish community faces turbulent time
Hanukkah celebrations begin as Jewish community faces turbulent time
Israeli hostages were singled out for especially brutal treatment by their Hamas captors, Thai farm workers freed by the terror group have said.
He was found with stab wounds, officials said.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
She “doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” officials told a news outlet.
Hamas fighters have begun to surrender in the north, Israel claimed, as it “intensified the fighting” in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Burlington County JailEdward Cagney Mathews, 47, will be forced to serve at least four years of an eight year prison sentence handed down Friday after he was caught in a viral video in July 2021 hurling racial abuse at a Black neighbor and spitting on him. It later emerged that he had been terrorizing Black people in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, for years. Mathews was captured on video calling his neighbor a “monkey” and the N-word, while bumping his chest and
NEW YORK — City Hall has taken steps to help migrants leave New York City by offering them free fare to anywhere in the country or world and made life tougher by limiting shelter stays. Wait times to get a bed can stretch as long as a week. Some migrants have had enough. Their city of dreams has become a nightmare. With winter coming, many have reached new lows and levels of desperation and ...
Niagara Falls police announced Saturday the vehicle's data recorder has been recovered. Police say the "black box" has been severely damaged but officers are working to recover any information.
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C., say two people were arrested after a 32-year-old man brought a dead infant to a hospital. Police say a second injured child was later found and brought to the hospital for a medical assessment. They say the man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested, but did not specify their relationship to the children. The pair has since been released. The RCMP say the Ministry of Children and Family Development has been informed and has launched an invest
The elderly mother of convicted Mexican crime boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has died after spending the last couple weeks in a private clinic, local media reported on Sunday. El Sol de Sinaloa, a major newspaper in the family's home state of Sinaloa, located in northwest Mexico, reported that Consuelo Loera was 94 years old. Other Mexican media outlets, like national daily El Universal, cited "security authorities" in reports of Loera's death.
Ida Khalil has washed more than a hundred women. “I used to be afraid of dead people,” she says. “Now I could sleep next to dead people.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland, who was placed on administrative leave for her email signature, which included a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights.
A man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning near West Palm Beach have been identified by a family member as week-old newlyweds.
Gloria Hughes is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death
It now costs more to afford basic necessities in Calgary than in any other major city in the country — including Vancouver and Toronto — according to Statistics Canada's updated market basket measure.The market basket measure is Canada's official measure of household income poverty. It defines how much a family of four would have to earn to afford a basic standard of living, and that's calculated by the cost of a basket of basic goods and services, including food, clothing, shelter and transport
The woman pointed a handgun at officers and the victim she was accused of assaulting, according to police.
She also broke the driver’s door handle and smashed his windshield, police said.
Princess Anne was pictured with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in her 2023 Christmas card, but the heartfelt message inside left royal fans with questions.
Authorities reportedly said that men in ski masks were seen on security cameras smashing a window and entering Reeves' home.