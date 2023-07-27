Hannaford donates $100,000 to flood relief
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military
Yulia told CNN her son lasted just three weeks on the frontline; the Russian defense ministry later recorded his death as the day he left prison.
A woman who spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder she did not commit filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department.
The vice president's passionate defense of the truth about slavery and the erasure of Black history shores up the Democratic base for Biden and calls out Republican callousness.
HALIFAX — The RCMP have called off a search for a 31-year-old man who they believe has been swept out to sea after a tubing mishap on a Nova Scotia river. Police and other first responders began searching on Monday after three men capsized while tubing down the Gold River, about 80 kilometres from Halifax on Nova Scotia’s South Shore. Police say two of the men managed to swim to shore, but the third was last seen being carried downriver. Rescue efforts included a military Cormorant search-and-re
The parents of the two boys in Lafeyette, Indiana, were cahrged with neglect and drug-related offenses after the klling in March.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe breakdown of the Hunter Biden plea deal may contain silver linings for both the defendant and for the U.S. Department of Justice.Federal District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika tanked the deal today, after what was expected to be a straightforward hearing turned into three hours of drama where the plea deal was off, on, and finally postponed altogether.Judge Noreika initially expressed concern over the scope of the plea agreement, aris
LANGLEY — An employee at a mall in Langley, B.C., says she heard a giant boom, the ground shook and she thought they were experiencing an earthquake. Instead, RCMP say a welding truck in the mall’s parking lot had exploded in flames. No one was hurt and police say in a statement the blast doesn't appear to be suspicious. Madalene Morton, an employee at Epiphany Neighbourhood Art Studios in the Willoughby Town Centre mall, says at first she thought someone had driven into the building, because th
Nevada police said they found Brian Laugeson and his two young children in a nearby desert area going in and out of consciousness.
Her 911 call set off an emergency response that encompassed half of Iowa, police said.
Police are investigating whether the 59-year-old Manhattan architect and father of two killed some of his victims at his family's home
A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's “attack on democracy.”
A Modesto family is frustrated and seeking answers from law enforcement after their loved one was run over by a mower earlier this month. Christine Chavez, 27, was found dead at Beard Brook Park July 8 after a tractor had run her over. The family is trying to figure out what led up to their daughter's death and why they keep finding her remains weeks after her death. Her father, Cristobal Chavez visits the park where her body was found often. "I know she is still here," he said. "I speak with my daughter. I speak with her here." It's where Modesto police said a landscaper cutting the grass with a pull-behind mower ran over Chavez. She was homeless and stayed in the park sometimes. "She was destroyed, destroyed," Cristobal Chavez said. Chavez said the family is having a hard time healing because they keep finding her remains around the memorial.
The high school coach was arrested in the Orlando airport after arriving from Mexico, the sheriff’s office said.
The ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mom taught the 14-year-old “how to live as a homeless person,” cops say.
The former Trump adviser had a welcoming ear on Newsmax after Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges.
The man set up a tripod to record the fight and wore brass knuckles, police said.
The Tennessee sheriff’s deputies are facing federal charges over their use of force, prosecutors said.
In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N. Security Council meeting called to discuss Moscow’s recent devastating attacks on the key port of Odesa immediately following its refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal. The confrontation began at the start of a council session called by Russia on the divided Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky ,protested that Britain, which holds the council presidency, was allowing only two briefers and Moscow wanted a third — Archbishop Gideon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.