Hanley Foundation Golf Classic

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,