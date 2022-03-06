Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank in Jensen Beach

Yahoo Entertainment

Jenna Jameson shared a health update with fans on Thursday. In a video posted on Instagram, the former adult film star said she's feeling better, but doctors still are unclear what is going on. "I am still sick as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home which is really nice. I've been getting a lot of sleep. We don't know what exactly is going on," Jameson revealed. "I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better so thank you for your support."