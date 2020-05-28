'Hand's up, Don't Shoot': Protesters Chant During George Floyd Rally Outside Minneapolis Precinct

Protesters chanted outside the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct on Wednesday, May 27, during demonstrations over the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd who died in custody on May 25. The protesters chanted “hand’s up, don’t shoot”.

According to local reports, police used force to deter the protesters from causing further damage to the precinct building. A reporter on the scene said a local Target was looted while another reporter said protesters had shattered police department windows causing officers to fire irritants, such as tear gas, at the growing crowd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges against the arresting officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, who was captured in a disturbing video kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Credit: Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer via Storyful