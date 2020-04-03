How to handle price gouging during COVID-19 pandemic

Officials in Yolo County said they are seeing more people taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak by looking to make a profit on essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. District Attorney Jeff Reisig said price gouging is a crime that no one is taking lightly during this time of crisis. If the price doesn't seem right, officials advise taking a picture of the item and contacting your local police department or the Attorney General's office. Officials vow to aggressively go after individuals and retailers breaking the law. Get the full story in the video above.

