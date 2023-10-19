Hampton Public Library receives cut in funding, county explains why
Hampton Public Library receives cut in funding, county explains why
Hampton Public Library receives cut in funding, county explains why
The former MI6 agent Christopher Steele had a friendship with Ivanka Trump that enraged her father when he found out, Steele said in court Tuesday.
CAIRO (AP) — As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel’s relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, some ask why neighboring Egypt and Jordan don’t take them in. The two countries, which flank Israel on opposite sides and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively, have replied with a staunch refusal. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest re
The poll indicated that the independent candidate’s presence in the race gave Joe Biden a healthy edge over Trump.
A British woman who murdered her husband while on holiday in India had plotted to get hold of his £1 million fortune and life insurance, it is claimed.
Cher will be releasing her first Christmas album on Friday
An excerpt from Romney: A Reckoning details some of the Utah senator's first encounters with the former president
There was a feisty back-and-forth at Trump's New York fraud trial, with accusations of perjury, witness intimidation, and playing to the press.
Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnipro river and established a position on the opposite bank as they push into Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, according to Russian sources.
CNNCNN anchor Brianna Keilar wasn’t buying a Republican congressman’s spin on Wednesday when he tried to blame the ongoing House leadership crisis on Democrats, mockingly noting the “interesting verbal gymnastics” he deployed to make his case.Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed once again Wednesday in his effort to secure the gavel. With 22 Republicans voting for other candidates, the far-right firebrand actually lost support in the s
Analyst Scott Jennings compared the current debacle to a decidedly NSFW practice.
At least four civilians were killed while in the custody of Hamas, just feet from where armed militants had been escorting them near the Gaza border, videos obtained and geolocated by CNN show.
Pamela Anderson wears a Robert Wun shredded blazer and micro mini skirt outfit paired with red tights and heels to nail one of this season's biggest trends.
Ukraine's special forces conducted a nighttime raid on Crimea using jet skis, and then had to flee Russian warships as they left, CNN reported.
Jamie Raskin was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2022
David Beckham's wife Victoria has reportedly eaten the same meal for 25 years, discover the former Spice Girl's go-to breakfast, lunch and dinner
Michael Steele called out Jordan's insincere plea after the Ohio Republican's bid for speaker came up short.
Ukraine said it destroyed helicopters and other equipment in hits on two Russian airfields.
Josh Paul, who spent a decade in State's bureau overseeing arms sales, exclusively spoke with HuffPost after quitting over the U.S. approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
“Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," wrote Somers' family in the birthday celebration post
An Australian man got more than he bargained for when he confronted a kangaroo in the shallows of a river, which had his dog in a headlock.