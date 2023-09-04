Hampton Beach businesses see increase in crowds this Labor Day after slower summer
Beautiful weather has been a big boost for businesses at Hampton beach after they felt the effects of all of the rain this summer.
Romania has condemned a Russian drone attack against a Ukrainian port near its border that has become a vital cog in Kyiv’s grain-export route through the Danube Delta.
The evolutionary bottleneck 900,000 years ago might have been caused by an extreme climate event, reducing the population to just 1,280 individuals.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a second tropical wave and 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic.
“This is a huge conservation win for the Critically Endangered species,” the Colorado-based zoo said.
As Hilary bore down, torrents of water rushed through the park, forging new gullies, displacing heavy rocks and undercutting park roads.
Forecasters were keeping tabs on as many six systems at once on Friday as the steamy Atlantic Ocean closes in on the peak of hurricane season
Amarena — named for her fondness for black cherries — one of only 60 bears in the Abruzzo National Park, was popular with park visitors.
MONTREAL — Quebec apple farmers are asking for government help to plant new varieties and modernize their orchards as they try to adapt to climate change and shifting consumer tastes. Éric Rochon, president of the Quebec apple farmers association, says his group is asking Quebec's agriculture ministry for $30 million over six years. He says consumers want sweeter and firmer apples and new varieties are more productive. Rochon says some of those varieties, like the Gala apple, couldn't be grown i
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage by the Bay of Fundy, sipping his morning coffee, when he spotted some commotion in the water. Perhaps the splash of a flipper, he figured, or something washing up against a rock. Through his binoculars he realized he had spotted a rare scene of ocean carnage — a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass. "That was kind of an odd, strange sensation to see," said the bi-vocational pastor, who lives in China, Maine. "At first I thou
The lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars are marred by child labor and environmental concerns. Some say plain old sand is the solution.
The charred hills surrounding Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior will likely look very different in a year's time and beyond as life returns to the wildfire-ravaged landscape, ecologists predict. An eruption of low plants, grasses, and shrubs will turn the hills green. Birds and small mammals, as well as deer and bears, will return to feast on berries and other plant life. Carnivores including cougars could move in. But the tall trees destroyed by the fires may never recover or return, said Robe
Most of Ontario is expected to swelter under a heat wave through the long weekend and into the coming week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 40 degrees Celsius with humidity. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, saying the heat event is expected to begin Sunday and last until Tuesday or Wednesday. A heat warning is also in effect for southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, with temperatures in the mid-thirties expected until late Sunday. Large swat
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were charged with looting a home damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Florida's Big Bend region, as residents' concerns grew that burglars could be tempted to hit other hurricane-ravaged homes since law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote, wooded area along the Gulf Coast. Some residents of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, one of the communities hardest hit after Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, urged law enforcement to set up checkpoin
Experts say more whales are following fishing boats to catch dinner. But this behavior puts both the whales' hunting instincts and lives at risk.
Labour Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer for many, but temperatures will take on a July-like feel as kids head back to school
Firefighters battling a British Columbia wildfire moved to a nearby community for now.
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. But some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality. The annual gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida's Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm last week. The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline. With emergency crews still working to restore
In the Netherlands, experiments are underway to ensure future food supply and cut carbon emissions.