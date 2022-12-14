New Hampshire unsolved case file: Walter Page
Whoever stabbed a World War II veteran to death and set his Manchester house on fire in 1995 has never been caught.
Whoever stabbed a World War II veteran to death and set his Manchester house on fire in 1995 has never been caught.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w
Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end
TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is
CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond
More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche held off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Lehkonen scored a go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the second period when he took a pass from defenseman Erik Johnson, avoided a diving Flyers defenseman and
At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?
The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t
DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke