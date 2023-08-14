New Hampshire State Police investigating hit-and-run involving docked boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro
No injuries were reported after a hit-and-run boat crash on a New Hampshire lake Saturday night, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported after a hit-and-run boat crash on a New Hampshire lake Saturday night, according to authorities.
The 45-year-old woman was found in a dense cornfield in Deerfield Township, Michigan, authorities said.
Fueled by road rage, a Miami woman pulled out a gun after a Florida Keys crash — pulling the trigger several times. The end result was unexpected.
The family was walking at the time, officials said.
The piece of debris flew toward spectators at high speed, investigators say.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Richy Palalay so closely identifies with his Maui hometown that he had a tattoo artist permanently ink “Lahaina Grown” on his forearms when he was 16. But a chronic housing shortage and an influx of second-home buyers and wealthy transplants have been displacing residents like Palalay who give Lahaina its spirit and identity. A fast-moving wildfire that incinerated much of the compact coastal settlement last week has multiplied concerns that any homes rebuilt there will be
Oprah Winfrey and her camera crew were turned away from a shelter for survivors of the Hawaii wildfires - as officials confirmed at least 93 people are now confirmed dead.
Police said they are looking for the woman’s 26-year-old son, whom they have identified as a suspect.
A female prison officer spent 380 hours on the phone with a prisoner during a six-month affair.
The teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur district in September last year.
Jose Adolfo Macias. or "Fito", is accused of threatening a murdered Ecuadorian presidential candidate.
Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s."They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superf
TOFIELD, Alta. — One person is dead and another was taken to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries after a plane crashed into a lake east of Edmonton. RCMP say they were contacted late Friday by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to help find an overdue aircraft which was believed to have crashed into Beaverhill Lake, near the community of Tofield. Police say the plane was located just after midnight on Saturday morning about 200 meters off sho
After an extensive investigation, the Halton Police Auto Theft Task Force has successfully dismantled an organized international stolen auto network, arresting two male suspects. The operation, which spanned six months and involved collaboration with various agencies, has led to the recovery of 45 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of approximately 3 million dollars. The breakthrough came in February 2023 when investigators executed search warrants in Burlington and Mississauga, apprehendin
A “mob of criminals” stole between $60,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise from a Los Angeles, California, Nordstrom, police said.
Michael Hillier denies the murder of Liam Smith in Wigan.
Asa Ellerup is also battling cancer and trying to raise money for treatment
The driver was pulled to shore as his car’s taillights slipped under the surface of the water, body camera footage showed.
HALIFAX — Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a violent home invasion. RCMP say officers were dispatched to a rural community east of Halifax early Saturday after three men abruptly entered the residence and proceeded to ransack the property. Police allege one of the men was carrying a firearm, and all three were wearing masks and black hoodies. The five occupants of the home in Gaetz Brook were restrained by the suspects. Police say one of the occupants, a 47-year-old local man, was assau
The actor, who once resided in Hawaii, spoke out about the wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui in a video on Instagram
The victim was caught between the SUV and a pickup truck, according to police.