New Hampshire man arrested for hiding recording device in South Florida bathroom
A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida.
After months of rumors and reports, Formula 1 has officially announced that Audi will be joining...
Old Town Pizza in Auburn now has a rooftop bar for drinks and a view. Scared of heights? No worries, it’s only two stories.
The band will play four UK shows in support of their 2022 album
A lawyer for an Afghan refugee accused in the Albuquerque slayings of three Muslim entered a not guilty plea Friday on her client's behalf as the community continues its struggle to understand the motives behind the killings. Muhammad Syed, 51, appeared remotely for the court hearing and will remain held without bond pending trial. Syed, who has been in the U.S. with his family for several years, previously denied involvement in the killings when authorities detained him earlier this month.
The England forward’s first two Chelsea goals secured victory.
Lewis Haines was handed a minimum term of 23 years and four months for the murder of Lily Sullivan, who he met at a nightclub in Pembroke, southwest Wales, last December. Haines, 31, and Miss Sullivan, 18, had kissed at the venue on 16 December and went to a nearby alleyway together, where they became more intimate. Judge Paul Thomas QC said it was clear that after spending around an hour in the lane together, Haines had become "frustrated" and attacked Miss Sullivan for rebuffing his sexual advances.
"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Maren Morris wrote in response to Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean, who shared a transphobic comment on Instagram earlier this week
The Foreign Secretary says her ‘number one priority’ as PM would be to keep the nation safe.
The feds released a heavily-redacted version of the affidavit that backed up the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home on August 8.
"I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly," the author told British TV personality Graham Norton on Virgin Radio Saturday
Drones and rockets have been deployed in China to make clouds produce rainfall during a record-breaking heatwave and severe drought. The practice, known as cloud seeding, has been carried out during China's hottest and driest summer since the country began keeping temperature and rainfall records in 1961. Huang Haojuan, deputy director of the weather modification office of Guizhou in southwest China, said on Thursday that plans were in place for eight flights to cover the entire province.
Actor impressed fans with his ‘scarily accurate’ Trump voice
Ariana Grande recently promoted her new makeup line R.E.M. beauty, which is selling at Ulta Beauty and Selfridges while wearing a Prada top and skirt in London.
An P.E.I. school teacher has made the discovery of a lifetime after stumbling upon a fossil that could be 300 million years old. Lisa Cormier was taking a stroll in Cape Egmont Monday afternoon when she spotted something unusual partially buried on the shore. "I saw something that I thought was a root," she said. "And when I looked closer at it, I realized that there were ribs. And then I saw the spine, and the skull." Cormier took pictures of her find to share them with her family. Her mother-i
The head of CTV News has gone on leave following the ouster of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme. Michael Melling, the vice-president of the news division at CTV's parent company Bell Media, "decided to take leave from his current role effective immediately to spend time with his family," according to an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by CBC News. "His decision reflects our shared desire to support the newsroom and do what's best to help the team move past the current circumstances to focus on d
They filed a motion accusing the right-wing podcaster of “fraudulent” transfers of "between $18 million and $62 million" from his company to himself and his family.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex will mark the 25th anniversary of the death of their mother privately and separately, having agreed to draw a line under their public commemorations.
HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet
Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm
TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci