New Hampshire man arrested for hiding recording device in South Florida bathroom

CBC

An P.E.I. school teacher has made the discovery of a lifetime after stumbling upon a fossil that could be 300 million years old. Lisa Cormier was taking a stroll in Cape Egmont Monday afternoon when she spotted something unusual partially buried on the shore. "I saw something that I thought was a root," she said. "And when I looked closer at it, I realized that there were ribs. And then I saw the spine, and the skull." Cormier took pictures of her find to share them with her family. Her mother-i