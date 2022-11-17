New Hampshire 2024 Primary takes shape as former President Trump begins his campaign.

ABC News

As Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is running again for the White House, two groups are already working behind the scenes to mount a national push to get elections officials to stop him from being on the ballot because of Jan. 6 -- even as similar such efforts have failed against other Republicans. Free Speech For People and Mi Familia Vota are launching a campaign via TrumpIsDisqualified.org to urge secretaries of state and other chief elections officials to bar the former president from running for office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, known as the disqualification clause. Enacted after the Civil War, the clause blocks any person from holding federal office who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution -- including a member of Congress -- but who has "engaged in insurrection" against the U.S. or "given aid or comfort" to its "enemies."