Hamilton welcomes West Side All-Stars home from Little League World Series

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed in four runs with a pair of homers, but he shared the spotlight with his Blue Jays teammates George Springer and Robbie Ray on Monday. The Blue Jays (69-61) won for the third time in a row, handing the lowly Baltimore Orioles (40-90) a 7-3 loss before 14,406 at Rogers Centre — thanks to Guerrero's power, Springer's return and Ray's continued excellence on the mound. Ray (10-5) struck out 10 to win for the first time since July 28. The lefty was the victim