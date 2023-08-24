Hamilton County to spend $4 million to replace jail locks
Commissioners officially voted in favor of awarding $4 million to the jail to fix locks and doors after inmates within the jail have been able to manipulate them, often breaking them.
Former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow
Telegram channels linked to the Wagner leadership were furious after Yevgeny Prigozhin's apparent death in a plane crash near Moscow.
As Vladimir Putin sits thinking in his bomb-proof office, he may come to regret the fact that the entire world is sure that he ordered the death of the mutinous mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin is a Camorra, a mafia style parliament, running a gangster operation to fill Putin’s pockets and those of his oligarchs and elites. But as the Japanese found in Burma in 1944, if you prosecute a war with terror you will likely come unstuck against a well led, motivated and moral organisatio
Upon realizing their captain's defection, the Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter crew attempted to escape but were subsequently killed, Kyrylo Budanov told RFE/RL.
Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence/Handout via REUTERSUkraine’s military conducted a long-awaited landing on Crimea Thursday in what looked to be the early stages of an ambitious attempt to take back Crimea from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.“As part of the special operation, the landing of personnel took place on the territory of the peninsula,” a representative from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said of the operation, adding that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian t
The room erupted in laughter after the former New Jersey governor was singled out for "the UFO question."
Democrats gloat as Republicans aim attacks at each other in contentious debate
The Duke of Sussex warned his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after becoming "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple in 2018.
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis apparently can't eat with parents William and Kate during official dinners.
Climate denial onstage comes amid unprecendented fires in Hawaii and tropical storms in Southern California
Sidney Powell, Ray Smith and Jenna Ellis via Fulton County JailIt’s been a busy 48 hours at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, where at least nine of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants had surrendered by Wednesday evening for their alleged roles in conspiring to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results.Disgraced lawyer and alleged “coup author” John Eastman and bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall were the first to turn themselves in on Tue
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are probing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as she prosecutes Donald Trump and several of the former president’s allies on charges they conspired to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results.Most Read from BloombergNasdaq 100 Drops 2% as Yields Rise Before Powell: Markets WrapWagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports SayNYC’s Most Exciting New Fine Dining Restaurant Is in a Subway StationMore People Call in Sick on August 24 Than Any Oth
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be attending King Charles' family gathering in Scotland this summer it has been reported, but is this why?
The Duke of Sussex's HRH styling disappeared from the royal website
The MSNBC host said this moment will define Trump "for hundreds of years."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also complained that she was blocked from entering the spin room after the presidential primary debate.
British security sources believe that the shooting down of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet was carried out by the FSB intelligence agency on the orders of Vladimir Putin.
The drone attack on the Tu-22M3 Backfire bomber is the latest incident that calls into question Russia's ability to defend critical domestic bases.
The former president is reportedly following through on a promise to help his alleged co-conspirator after Giuliani pleaded with him to pay his legal bills.
A second of very public forgetfulness worked against the Russian president this week.