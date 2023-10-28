Hamas Rocket Lands in Ashdod, Officials Say

Officials in Ashdod, Israel, said a Hamas rocket fell in a neighborhood in the city on October 28.

Local news reports said several people were treated for anxiety following the incident, citing United Hatzalah of Israel emergency services.

There was “minor damage” to the exterior of a residence, reports said.

Video livestreamed by the Municipality of Ashdod shows damage to a wall and debris in the street.

Storyful was not able to independently translate the audio in this footage. Credit: Municipality of Ashdod via Storyful