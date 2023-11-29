Girl With Dog Among Hostages Released by Hamas

Hamas said it released 12 more hostages from Gaza on Tuesday, November 28, after Qatar announced an agreement had been reached to extend the ceasefire for an additional two days.

Video released by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades shows militants handing some of the captives over to Red Cross workers in Gaza.

The footage shows members of the al-Qassam Brigades escorting a girl carrying a dog. Israeli media identified the girl as Mia Leimberg. According to Israel Hayom, Leimberg’s dog, Bella, was also captured from the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz.

The Qatari government said the group of hostages released on Tuesday included Israelis, one Filipino, two Argentinians, and two Thai citizens. In exchange, 30 Palestinian prisoners would be released, including 15 women and 15 children, according to the Qatari government. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

