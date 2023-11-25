Hamas Releases More Hostages After Hours-Long Aid Dispute Resolved

Woman & Home

As much as Queen Camilla is now often seen out and completing her royal duties there are still a few mysteries and interesting lesser-known facts about the royal you may not have heard before. So with that in mind, here are the most interesting facts you may not have known about our new Queen Camilla. Before her first marriage and welcoming into the royal family, Camilla, Queen was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947.