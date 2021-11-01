Halloween returns to normal at Loudon's annual Trick-or-Trunk event
Trick-or-treating got underway across much of New Hampshire Sunday night. Officials urged drivers to use caution with many children out and about.
Remember Trevor Siemian? The Buccaneers will after Sunday.
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim's career points record in the Ducks' 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The NHLPA will discuss Donald Fehr's future as head of the players' union.
Player safety should be paramount. So should getting calls right when brain health is at risk.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 9 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Jameis Winston was in a lot of pain after he was tackled awkwardly.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed their No. 1 defender to a long-term contract below free market value, but the deal will still complicate matters for management.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
The Calgary Flames have catered their roster this season to their coach. With a hot start to the year, that decision is paying dividends.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local): 11: p.m. The Braves are running out of at-bats to regain the lead and close out this World Series with a victory at home. They trail Houston 7-5 after six innings. Atlanta’s Chris Martin pitched a 1-2-3 top of the inning. After entering and stranding the bases loaded with a strikeout of leadoff hitter Jose Altuve in the fifth, Martin retired the heart of Houston’s order on 10 pitches. Left fielder Eddie Rosario got the th
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have all of the advantages when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left with a knee injury in the second quarter. Instead, they beat themselves — done in by a trio of Brady turnovers and a slew of defensive penalties that aided New Orleans backup Trevor Siemian. With a chance to take command of the NFC South, the Bucs watched their lead over the Saints dwindle to a half-game with a 36-27 loss Sunday entering their bye week. “Ev
London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in less than eight games this season.
Jameis Winston went down with a knee injury during New Orleans' win over Tampa Bay. The Saints could stick with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, but there may be a better option.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tucker Davidson’s day started like a movie and ended in reality. His journey from World Series viewer to pitcher resulted in neither stardom nor shame. Davidson looked like the inexperienced rookie he is, struggling to throw strikes. Five days after he watched the Series opener from a hotel in the Atlanta suburbs, the 25-year-old Braves left-hander allowed four runs and got six outs in Game 5 against the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Given a 4-0 lead by Adam Duvall’s first-innin
Kelly Olynyk was thrown hard to the ground after Kevin Durant shoved him trying to get through a screen.