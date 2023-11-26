Hall back for a 4th season with USM: "I was put here to coach at Southern Miss"
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic has revealed which NFL fans are considered the most annoying by players in the league.
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry hasn't played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. “It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's about all I'm able to provide,” Davidson said. Perry was acquired from Tam
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Patrick Mahomes says defenses are “putting themselves out there” if they choose to defend the Chiefs this way.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
Novak Djokovic told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up” as they tried to drown out his post-match interview after Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal win on Thursday.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was a winner in his return to the Lightning crease as Tampa Bay scored eight goals against the Hurricanes.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes are still alive thanks to an unbelievable last-minute touchdown against rival Auburn.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day should be considering his future after a third consecutive loss and possible opportunity at Texas A&M in front of him.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, put his Red Bull on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Quarterback Jonathan Senecal's second-half touchdown led the Montreal Carabins to a hard-fought 16-9 win over a game University of British Columbia Thunderbirds squad in the Vanier Cup on Saturday afternoon in Kingston, Ont.Senecal, awarded the Hec Crighton Trophy on Thursday as Canadian university football's outstanding player, scored a seven-yard TD run at 8:47 of the third to put Montreal ahead 16-6. The drive followed Kieran Flannery-Fleck's 14-yard punt that gave the Carabins the ball at th
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has another spectacular strike to add to his collection of memorable goals after the soccer great scored a stunning 40-yard lob in the Saudi Pro League.